Buffalo Marathon raised over $260K in 2022

Over 23,000 pounds of food was donated to FeedMore WNY to go towards assisting the Jefferson Avenue community after the May 14 shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Weeks after the racers crossed the finish line, the Buffalo Marathon is celebrating the community impact the race weekend had.

On Thursday, race organizers announced the fundraising results from this year's events.

During the events this year $262,500 was raised, according to officials. Additionally, Heart-to-Heart runners have raised $350,000 over the past two years, which is enough to replace all the monitors needed in the ICU at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

Also this year, a total of 23,000 pounds of food, for a total of 19,160 meals, was collected over the weekend from a food drive as well as other donations. Of that total, 12,000 pounds were collected during the Health and Wellness Expo, according to Buffalo Marathon officials. The food was donated to FeedMore WNY to go towards assisting the Jefferson Avenue community after the May 14 shooting.