Sabres Fan Fest allows fans opportunity to meet players

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend's annual Sabres Fan Fest is giving people an opportunity to meet players and take part in some unique activities.

More than 30 players joined in Saturday for autographs, pictures, skill sets, and even corn hole.

"Buffalo's awesome," Amy Metzger of Wheatfield said. "The sports, Sabres, Bills, it seems like both of the teams are very approachable, and just down to our level of just hanging out with us and being part of the city."

If you missed Saturday's events, Sabres Fan Fest continues Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a 5K, a kids fun run, live music, and much more.