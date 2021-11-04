Festival Fest: Nov. 5 - Nov. 7

In this edition of Festival Fest, we're looking at the events happening in Western New York from Nov. 5-7.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's officially November, and with it comes darker days and cooler weather, but don't let that keep you indoors. There are plenty of fun events to check out this weekend across Western New York.

From meat raffles, benefits, fundraisers and craft shows, there are tons of events to check out this weekend.

Pipes & Pints Night

Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums will be holding its ninth annual "Pipes and Pints" event this week.

In addition to pipes and drums, the event will feature Celtic pub music by Crickwater, as well as beer, snacks, pizza and a basket raffle. There will also be raffles for Buffalo Bills autographed items.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the IronWorkers Hall on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca. Tickets are $20 presale, or $25 at the door.

For more information about the event, click here.

Benefit for Dave Zambotti

A benefit is being held this weekend to raise money for a Western New Yorker who is battling cancer.

In August of 2019, Dave Zambotti was diagnosed with bladder cancer and had the tumor removed a few months later. Then in December of 2019, additional cancers were found during another surgery, resulting in the removal of his prostate and bladder.

Zambotti has also suffered from pneumonia, blood clots and a serious blood infection, resulting in hospitalization five separate times. According to event organizers, Zambotti's recovery has been slow, difficult and painful. He currently has another surgery pending. Event organizers hope to raise some money to help Zambotti cover his medical expenses.

Tickets are $20 and include food, beer and soda. The benefit also features raffles including a bucket of booze, baskets, 50/50 and live music by Seventh Sign, Reflector and Soul Committee.

The event is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Wheatfield Post located at 6525 Ward Road in Sanborn.

Click here for more information.

Artisan & Gem Show

The 11th annual Artisan Expo and Gem Show is happening this weekend in Williamsville.

According to event organizers, the Artisan Expo and Gem Show is happening on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dragonfly Art & Soul located at 8290 Main Street in Williamsville. The event is free to attend; however, organizers will be accepting donations of non-perishable items and personal goods for the Clarence Food Pantry.

The event will not only showcase one-of-a-kind treasures from local artisans, but it will also feature intuitive readings, reiki and reflexology. Some of the items available include crystals, jewelry, candles, essential oils, woodworking, photography, spiritual gift items, pottery, herbal tea, baked treats and pet items.

For more information, click here.

Meat Raffle

Ismailia Shriners is putting on its fall meat raffle on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Admission to the event is $10 per person and includes beer, soda and sandwiches. A big ticket raffle will also be offered featuring three cash prizes of $200, $300 and $500.

Shriners notes that tickets must be purchased ahead of time at the Shrine Center. Walk-ins will not be allowed.

The meat raffle will take place at 7 p.m. at the Shrine Center located at 1600 Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here or call (716) 674-8666.

Veterans Race

A veterans race is happening Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Buffalo Naval & Military Park.

The event will feature a 5K and 10K route, which is open to anyone who wishes to participate ... young, old, runners, walkers, those in the military and those who are not. The race is being held by the Buffalo Naval & Military Park, as well as the Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY, and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Those who don't wish to run or walk in the race are encouraged to cheer on all those who served. Non-runners can participate in the post-race celebrations for $5.

The race will end in front of the Naval ships, and a post-race celebration will be held inside Southern Tier Brewing Company.

Proceeds earned from the run will go towards Save Our Ships (S.O.S) and help protect the services provided by the VOC.

For more information, click here.

Craft Fair

The Armor VFC Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a craft fair this weekend.

The craft fair is scheduled to take place at 4932 Clark Street in Hamburg. The event will take place over two days: Friday, Nov. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to event organizers, proceeds earned from the event will go toward the Armor Volunteer Fire Company and the Armor Community.

In addition to crafts, there will be a 50/50 raffle, and lunch will be available.

Pancake Breakfast

St. Leo the Great in Amherst is holding a pancake breakfast catered by the Scotch & Sirloin Restaurant on Sunday, Nov. 7.

According to the church, the breakfast is $12, which includes eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, fruit, a Danish and refreshments. For $3 more, guests can add the carving station to their breakfast spread.

For $5, children under 10 years old can have a kids breakfast. And children under 4 years old eat for free.

The pancake breakfast will be held at St. Leo the Great's parish center from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information call (716) 835-8905 or click here.