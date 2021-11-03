Bella Kids pop-up consignment event returns benefitting Toys for Tots

Bella Kids will be back at the Transitown Plaza in Williamsville from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7 ahead of the holiday shopping season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York's largest pop-up children's consignment event is returning this weekend.

Bella Kids will be back at the Transitown Plaza in Williamsville from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7 ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Bella Kids has been a staple for Western New Yorkers to do their holiday shopping since 2012. Every year, Bella Kids hosts a fundraiser while partnering with a local charity in need. This year, the November pop-up event will support Toys for Tots of Buffalo.

According to Bella Kids, proceeds from their VIP event ticket sales and monetary donations will both go towards Toys for Tots. Anyone who donates to the Toys for Tots charity effort will receive a branded mystery scratch off ticket from Tops Markets.

There will also be a collection of new toy donations in the store for Toys for Tots. U.S. Marines will be on site for the donations on Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

Any items that are not sold in the Bella Kids event will be donated to not-for-profit groups following the sale. Some of the groups include Wear ‘n Share, Catholic Health Home & Community Based Care program, and Harvest House: Baby & Children’s Ministry.