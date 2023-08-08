How to get into the Erie County Fair for free Wednesday

The Erie County Fair is offering free admission to people going to the fair tomorrow when they bring in canned goods to benefit Feedmore WNY.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The 183rd Erie County Fair kicks off tomorrow, and you can get in for free by helping your neighbors in need.

Wednesday is Channel 2 Day and admission will be free if you bring four cans or more of non perishable food items. All items brought will benefit Feedmore WNY, a local foodbank that serves the Western New York community and those in need.

Opening Day of The Erie County Fair is this Wednesday! 🎡 When you bring a donation of four or more canned food items,... Posted by FeedMore WNY on Monday, August 7, 2023

The gates at the Erie County Fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Mid-Way ride hours are 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The fair will be filled with both new and past experiences for fairgoers to enjoy.

2 On Your Side, WGRZ is proud to present nightly fireworks over the skies of the Erie County Fair.

Each night at 9:30 p.m. spectators will be dazzled by a pyrotechnic extravaganza produced by Skylighters of Western New York, The Erie County Fair and 2 On Your Side.

Fairgoers are also encouraged to stop by 2 On Your Side Way at the fair and take a spin on the prize wheel that benefits Kids Escaping Drugs and Variety, The Children’s Charity of Buffalo and Western New York.