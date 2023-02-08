Best in Show: home-brewed beer showcased ahead of Erie County Fair

The winning recipe is called "Coco-Bananas," and it was created by Rick Felser of Orchard Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are just one week away from the 183rd Erie County Fair, and some people Wednesday got their first taste of it with the Best in Show Beer.

The winning brewers were at Hamburg Brewing Company, where the keg was tapped on this year's Home Brewing Competition winner.

The winning recipe is called "Coco-Bananas," and it was created by Rick Felser of Orchard Park. Felser has been a home brewer for eight years and decided to really think "outside the bottle" for this year's competition.

"We thought of popcorn beer ... settled on chocolate banana beer," he said. "It's an easy-drinking, lightweight beer that's flavored just enough to give you a little bit of banana and chocolate flavor."

You can try the "Coco-Bananas" beer at Hamburg Brewing Company now.