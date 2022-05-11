Coats for Hope in Niagara Falls helps kids before winter arrives

The Niagara Falls event allowed more than 100 children to get coats. Community members put the event together to make sure no kid is cold this winter.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With winter coming, the third annual Coats for Hope took place Saturday on Hyde Park Boulevard.

The Niagara Falls event allowed more than 100 children to get coats for the winter. Community members put the event together to make sure no kid is cold this winter.

All the coats are new, and many of the them were donated.

"I remember being young, and I remember being cold, and I didn't have a coat," organizer Shawn Salmon said. "So now that I have means, I try and get my people in the community to get donations and offerings, and come together, and we want to warm up kids in the community."

Added Shawna Anderson, a Niagara Falls resident: "Coats these days are pretty expensive now, especially you want one for him, you're paying $60 to $70 dollars for a big boy now."