City of Buffalo releases snow removal plan for upcoming winter season

The Buffalo Common Council will finally get to review the snow removal plan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo hopes to do a better job removing snow this season.

The 2022-2023 snow removal plan was presented to the Buffalo Common Council Tuesday and includes improvements this year.

The plan includes using GPS. Not only will it be used for "snow fighting, but all streets and sanitation vehicles.

Buffalo has 120 DPW vehicles, according to the plan, that have been retrofitted with GPS.

The city believes using GPS will let supervisors monitor crews at all times, create greater fuel efficiency, provide accurate reports on vehicle routes and better accountability.

Residents will be able to view the estimated time of snowplowing services in their area.