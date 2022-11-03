Food 2 Families food drive benefiting Feedmore WNY to be held December 2 at Tops Markets

2 On Your Side, Tops Friendly Markets and Town Square Media join together for a one day food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, but many WNY families face hardship and difficulty make ends meet. 2 On Your Side is once again partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and Town Square Media for Food 2 Families, a food drive benefitting FeedMore WNY.

In our community, 1 in 8 people are at risk of food insecurity and 1 in 5 children are do not have consistent access to enough nutritious food to lead a healthy life.

This year's Food 2 Families Food Drive takes place on Friday, December 2nd and once again there are many ways to help support this cause.

On Friday, December 2nd drop off non-perishable food items or cash donation to participating Tops locations listed below. Each location will have volunteers to accept food and cash donations.

Tops Market 4777 Transit Road in Depew (5am-8pm)

Tops Market 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Niagara Falls (7am-8pm)

Tops Market S. 6150 South Park Ave. in Hamburg (7am-8pm)

Tops Market 2101 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo (7am-8pm)

Tops Market 5827 S. Transit Road in Lockport (7am-8pm)

Tops Market 3980 Maple Road in Amherst (7am-8pm)

Once more the Little Brown Bags of Hope will be available 11/13-12/24 at all WNY Tops Friendly Markets. Each Little Brown Bag of Hope contains nutritious nonperishable food items that are most needed at this time of year. Virtual Little Brown Bags of Hope are available by making a $5, $10 or $20 donation at the checkout or on-line CLICK Here.

You can also donate to Food 2 Families on-line by visiting www.FeedMoreWNY.org.

TEXT 2 Donate- text FeedMore to 76278.

Every donation benefits the mission of Feed More WNY offering dignity, hope and a brighter future by providing nutritious food, friendship, and skills training to Western New York neighbors in need. FeedMore WNY alleviates hunger and assists community members of all ages throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties.

FeedMore WNY is also in need of volunteers to deliver meals to those in need. Many of the regular meal delivery volunteers head south for the winter. If you don't mind winter driving and want to help the community, volunteer with FeedMore WNY's home delivered meal program. Click here for more information.