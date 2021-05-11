Increase in breweries does 'bring more competition, but customers get more options'

The frequency of brewery and taproom projects across the region continues to grow, with at least four projects under development or coming soon in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When it comes to beer, you’d never know there was a pandemic underway.

The frequency of brewery and taproom projects across the region continues to grow, with at least four projects under development or coming soon in the City of Buffalo alone:

• Iron Island Brewery, 1221 E. Lovejoy;

• Southern Tier Brewing Co. at the former (716) Food and Sport in the LECOM complex;

• Other Half Brewing Co. of Brooklyn in new retail space at Seneca One;

• And the possibility of a craft brewery and taproom at the Richardson Complex, where developer Douglas Jemal is looking at a former wagon barn.