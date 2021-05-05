Hofbrauhaus Buffalo prepares for expansion

The final phase will include completion of the King Ludwig Room, a private banquet space upstairs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hofbrauhaus Buffalo expects to open its second-level mezzanine and launch an expanded menu later this month, just in time for summer. But the downtown restaurant will expand without Kevin Townsell.

After more than seven years of work to bring the franchise to Buffalo and attract dozens of investors, Townsell confirmed he has parted ways with the German beer garden-themed restaurant but declined to comment further.