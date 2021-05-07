Sear Steakhouse won't reopen — in the Avant, at least

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown Buffalo has lost another upscale restaurant — but there's a chance it could reopen elsewhere at a future date.
Sear Steakhouse opened in late 2016 inside the Avant building on Delaware Avenue. Like other restaurants, the upscale steakhouse closed when the pandemic hit, but it never reopened.
Uniland Development Co., which owns the Avant, is preparing to relist the 7,500-square-foot restaurant space in the next 30 to 60 days to identify a new tenant. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.