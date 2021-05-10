Chandler Street After-Market adopts a new vibe, goes after a different crowd

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As farmer’s markets kick in across the region on Saturday mornings, one area market is shifting gears to fill a different niche in the late afternoon/early evening with hot prepared foods and alcohol.
The Chandler Street Winter Market recently transitioned from Sunday mornings to Saturday mornings, and on May 8 moved its hours of operations to 3-8 p.m. as the newly renamed Chandler Street After-Market. The market includes tenants of the Kitchens on Chandler at 27 and 37 Chandler St., including Flat #12 Mushrooms, Southern Junction BBQ and Pacific Cloud Seafoods, supplemented by traditional and urban farms and local wineries, breweries and distilleries.
“We kind of got tagged with a street-food kind of label over the winter,” said Robbie Gianadda, owner of Flat #12 and co-manager of the market. “It kind of stuck, and it really goes with the vibe of the way Chandler is going right now.”
