WoodSmith Estates is the latest farm to join the outdoor wedding venue trend

WoodSmith Estates, on Creek Road in Batavia, now accommodates up to 300 guests inside or out.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The idea to convert a 99-year-old dairy barn into a wedding and event center came to Jan Smith last summer after her son scrambled to find an outdoor option when a venue canceled his wedding eight days before the big event because of Covid-19 restrictions.

He ultimately decided to put up a tent in a friend’s back yard, but the experience helped Smith see her father’s old barn in a new light. WoodSmith Estates, on Creek Road in Batavia, now accommodates up to 300 guests inside or out.

“We had to pull strings and pull things together and decided to see what we had in this area. We found that we didn’t have anything,” she said. “That started the whole thing.”