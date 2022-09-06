Comedian Taylor Tomlinson bringing 'The Have it All Tour' to UB in October

Tickets for Taylor Tomlinson's Buffalo stop on her national tour will go on sale Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A critically acclaimed comedian who you may have seen on TikTok is bringing her stand-up tour to Buffalo this fall.

Taylor Tomlinson will officially kick off "The Have It All Tour" in October, bringing her hit stand-up comedy routine across the United States.

The University at Buffalo announced earlier this week that Tomlinson will perform at the UB Center for the Arts on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

Tomlinson isn't the only comedian coming to Western New York this year. Several other well-known comedians are bringing their comedy routines to Buffalo. Some of the previously announced comedians include Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, Kevin James and Amy Schumer.

Two other well-known comedians recently made a stop in the Queen City. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle both brought their comedy routines to Shea's Performing Arts Center last weekend.