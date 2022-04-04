Kevin James to perform at Kleinhans Music Hall in October

Kevin James will perform at Kleinhans Music Hall on Friday, October 28 at 8pm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Comedian Kevin James will be making a stop in Buffalo this fall.

James will perform at Kleinhans Music Hall on Friday, October 28 at 8pm.

James began his career as a stand-up comic before creating his own sitcom, King of Queens. King of Queens ran for nine season, in which James was the one of the lead actors and executive produced the show.

James also starred in several movies, including Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Home Team and Grown Ups. He recently started in the Netflix show, The Crew, a sitcom set in the world of NASCAR.