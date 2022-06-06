Kevin Hart coming to Keybank Center

Kevin Hart is bringing his "Reality Check Tour" to KeyBank Center on Friday, Oct. 28.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kevin Hart is coming to Western New York in the fall!

The actor and comedian is bringing his "Reality Check Tour" to KeyBank Center on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets for the show at KeyBank Center go on sale on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com.

The global tour officially kicks off in June. In addition to shows in Ireland in the U.K., the comedy tour will make various stops across North America, including San Diego, Toronto, Portland, Seattle, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Buffalo. The Reality Check Tour, produced by Live Nation, has a total of 70 dates.

Back in 2019, Hart was named one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians by Forbes. During Hart's last global comedy tour, he sold out over 100 arenas, according to Live Nation.

New shows & Cities are all listed on https://t.co/8HUDffvIbN

Let’s gooooooooo!!!!! I told you that I would be hitting every ARENA POSSIBLE!!!!!! #RealityCheck — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 6, 2022

Live Nation also notes that cell phones are not allowed to be used at the show. Anyone who brings their cell phone inside KeyBank Center will be required to put it in a locked Yondr pouch, which will be opened at the end of the event.

Any guests who wish to use their phone during the event will only be able to do so in designated phone use areas. Phones will be re-secured in the pouches before guests return to the performance space.

Live Nation says anyone who is seen using a cellphone during the performance will be escorted out of KeyBank Center by security.

For more information about the Reality Check Tour, or to buy tickets, click here.