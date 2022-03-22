Amy Schumer bringing tour to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

The comic will perform October 29. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25 at 10 AM.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is hitting the road for the first time in four years.

The Emmy-winning and Golden Globe nominated actress, writer, producer and director will bring her "Whore Tour" to the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino on Oct. 29.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 25 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com. Fans will also have access to a special presale beginning Wednesday, March 23 at 10 AM through Thursday, March 24 at 10 PM with code AMY.