Buffalo's Theater District kicks off 40th-anniversary celebration

Western New York's own Roslyn Ruff is known for her stage roles in "Seven Guitars" and "The Piano Lesson."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday night a WNY native was honored with a brand new star in Buffalo's Theater District.

Western New York's own Roslyn Ruff is known for her stage roles in "Seven Guitars" and "The Piano Lesson."

Officials said her induction is a tribute to Ruff's talent and a celebration of her career so far.

"The Buffalo cultural scene especially the theater community played a pivotal role in my development as an artist and I owe a depth of gratitude. Buffalo will always be home and the theater continues to be my first love," said Ruff.