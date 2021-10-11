New Orleans-themed Nola Buffalo coming to Buffalo's Theater District

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Theater District will get a fine-dining option in January when Nola Buffalo opens at 297 Franklin St.
Brandon Carr, owner of the Quarter, has leased the former Bambino Bar & Kitchen, a building owned by the late Mark Croce that had housed Brownstone Bistro and Duo. Closed for the last five years, the building will be reborn as a traditional New Orleans-style restaurant. The 2,800-square-foot space will have seating for 80.
Nola Buffalo will be open for dinner, lunch and Sunday brunch, with jazz bands and other entertainment.
