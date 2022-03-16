Buffalo's newest Irish pub is getting ready for its first St. Patrick's Day

The Banshee Irish Pub opened in late 2021 on Franklin Street in Buffalo's theater district.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is home to its fair share of Irish pubs, but the city's newest is getting ready for a major celebration in the heart of the theater district this weekend.

The Banshee Irish Pub opened in November 2019 at 257 Franklin Street, in the space formerly occupied by Darcy McGee's. It's led by four partners, three of whom are from Ireland and one from Buffalo.

The Banshee is known for celebrating Irish food, culture, and music all year round, but owner Conor Hawkins and his crew are looking forward to hosting their first St. Patrick's Day celebration starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

"The whole weekend is going to be huge for us. We've been looking forward to it since we opened on November 11th" Hawkins told 2 On Your Side.

The pub has a full slate of entertainment planned for both the St. Paddy's crowd and NCAA basketball fans, including the Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dancers, Crikwater at noon, Captain Tom & the Hooligans at 4 p.m., and the Emerald Isle at 7 p.m.

Hawkins says there will be lots of bartenders, corned beef, Shepard's Pie, and 40 cases of Guinness.

Live music will continue through Sunday, March 20th, with appearances by McCarthyizm, Tom Keefer & Celtic Cross, Whiskey Thief, and Kilrush.

The Banshee Irish Pub is open weekdays and weekends with live music on Fridays and Saturdays. Every weekend starting at 7 a.m., you can catch European soccer, rugby, Gaelic football, and hurling.