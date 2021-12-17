Restoration of Gowanda’s Hollywood Theater completed

“This project was lengthy but has restored this wonderful building to glory and has made it better than ever, with new ADA-compliant features and a better overall experience awaiting all who visit. CDBG funding has spurred revitalizations in community centers across Erie County and this is another great example of a project that does just that,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “These investments help to reinvigorate neighborhoods and business districts, adding vitality that brings residents and customers to the area. Together we are building a better Erie County for the future.”



The improvements included wall restoration, repointing mortar on brick, restoring the entrance, HVAC upgrades, ADA-compliant bathrooms, as well as updates to the historic lobby.