Restoration of Gowanda’s Hollywood Theater completed

GOWANDA, N.Y. — A historic theater in Gowanda has been restored and is ready to welcome patrons.
The restoration project for the Gowanda Hollywood Theater began in 2009 with funding mostly from New York State and Erie County.
Erie County contributed nearly $600,000 through a block grant to support the 12-year project.
“This project was lengthy but has restored this wonderful building to glory and has made it better than ever, with new ADA-compliant features and a better overall experience awaiting all who visit. CDBG funding has spurred revitalizations in community centers across Erie County and this is another great example of a project that does just that,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “These investments help to reinvigorate neighborhoods and business districts, adding vitality that brings residents and customers to the area. Together we are building a better Erie County for the future.”
The improvements included wall restoration, repointing mortar on brick, restoring the entrance, HVAC upgrades, ADA-compliant bathrooms, as well as updates to the historic lobby.
The theater will be open for movies and have rentable space for groups..