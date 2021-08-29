Annual Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Festival held at Buffalo's Central Terminal Sunday

The festival is one of the most diverse events in Buffalo that celebrates all genres of music, along with many artists, exhibits, and a silent disco.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Festival was held Sunday.

This is the festival's fifth year running and it was moved from Silo City to Buffalo's Central Terminal.

The festival is one of the most diverse events in Buffalo that celebrates all genres of music, along with many artists, exhibits, a silent disco, and a curated podcast stage set.

"We're more than just that one-day event, we are a culturally activated community engaged in 365. We do community programs for the youth throughout the year, we do back to school arts for the youth, scholarships internships, throughout the year, this is our super bowl, the rest of the stuff is regular and preseason leading up," Founder of Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Festival, Lindsey Taylor said.