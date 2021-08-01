BPD: Woman falls through substation at Central Terminal while ghost hunting

Police a man and a woman were ghost hunting without permission, when the woman fell through a substation roof near the back of Central Terminal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are investigating an incident they said happened last night at the Central Terminal.

Officers and other emergency personnel were called to a rescue just after 10:30 p.m.

Police said a man and a woman were ghost hunting without permission when the woman fell through a substation roof near the back of the Central Terminal. The woman fell about 15-20 feet.

The 35-year-old Kenmore woman was transported to ECMC to be treated for multiple injuries. The man was not injured.