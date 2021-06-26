x
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will return to Central Terminal

The one-day festival brings together all different kinds of music and art, along with food, vendors, games, and more. It will be held on Sunday, August 29.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The organizers behind the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration announced it's going to be back at the Central Terminal for its five-year anniversary on Sunday, August 29.

The one-day festival brings together all different kinds of music and art, along with food, vendors, games, and more.

"To have this event being held at the Central Terminal, being a resident here from Buffalo, driving past this historic grounds, what this meant to the City of Buffalo, what this event can mean for being a catalyst not only to the Central Terminal but the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood, I'm extremely excited for that," organizer Lindsey Taylor said.

The festival had previously been held at Silo City.

    

