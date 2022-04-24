Shea's cancels final performance of 'Anastasia' on Sunday night

The cancellation came after seven cast members tested positive for COVID. Refunds are available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final performance of "Anastasia" at Shea's Performing Arts Center was canceled on Sunday night after seven cast members tested positive for COVID, according to a venue spokesperson.

The Buffalo Theater District venue posted the cancellation for its 6:30 p.m. show on Facebook and on Twitter minutes before the show was supposed to start. Shea's also posted it on the marquee.

"Tonight's 6:30 p.m. performance of ANASTASIA is canceled. Refunds are available at your point of purchase. Please email patronservices@sheas.org if you have any questions," Shea's said in announcing the news.

The most recent cancellations at Shea's came in December, when "Hamilton" swung through before for the holidays. One Saturday night show and two Sunday shows were canceled then, with Shea's citing breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

Tonight's 6:30 pm performance of ANASTASIA is canceled. Refunds are available at your point of purchase. Please email patronservices@sheas.org if you have any questions. — SheasPAC (@SheasBFLO) April 24, 2022