Lady A coming to Shea's Buffalo

The multi-platinum country group will bring its 'Request Line Tour' to Buffalo on Sept. 23.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the hottest groups in country music will make a stop in Buffalo this fall.

Multi-platinum band Lady A will bring their 'Request Line Tour' to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Sept. 23. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 22.

During each performance fans will be able to directly request songs in real time, making no two performances the same. Fans will be able to call 615-882-1975 and request their favorite Lady A songs to be added to the show's set list.

“We’ve been touring for over 15 years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there's something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes,” Dave Haywood said.

Lady A fan club presale starts Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and at the Shea's Box Office.