Wintry mix of lake rain and snow showers expected at times this weekend

No matter what, this is going to be the most wintry weekend Western New York has seen yet this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a mild and breezy end of the work week, the forecast this weekend will take a wintry turn.

A cold front moved through early Friday and brought early morning showers, breezy conditions, and paved the way cooler temperatures Friday night and heading into the weekend. This is particularly important with precipitation in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.

Western New York will get precipitation both Saturday and Sunday being equally similar days too. Morning lows will start in the low 30s and only rise into the low 40s in the afternoon. The only difference is that Sunday looks to be slightly cooler, but that could make a big difference when it comes to precipitation.

Bands of lake enhanced rain and snow showers are possible each day with a favorable lake breeze off Lake Erie and coupling synoptic setup. The best chance of accumulating snow showers Saturday is in the hills of the Southern Tier, southern Erie County and Wyoming County.

Otherwise, snow could definitely mix in with rain at times farther north, but it will be more of a wintry mix than accumulating snow.

Sunday there is the better chance for a widespread, lake enhanced snow east of Lake Erie across nearby areas. Snow accumulations could range between one to three inches for the weekend, but with rain mixing in at times, this will make for a slushy and sloppy snow.

There will be some breaks in precipitation as bands of showers develop and weaken, but in general expect it to be a cold and slushy weekend. Drivers should plan for extra time commuting around Western New York both days with this wintry weather.

No matter what, this is going to be the most wintry weekend we've had yet this season. Lake enhanced rain & snow showers are possible both days, which will lead to a slushy and sloppy mess at some point. Only minor snow accumulations expected at this time. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/l3lasnezYi — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) November 12, 2021