Winter Weather Advisory issued for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties Friday night

Lake snow showers could lead to slippery or snow covered roads through early Saturday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With lake snow showers continuing Friday night across the Southern Tier, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued an advisory for drivers.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Scattered lake snow showers could lead to slippery roads Friday night through Saturday morning.

Snow accumulations could range between 3 to 6 inches with the highest totals expected in the higher elevations of the Chautauqua Ridge. Snow showers will gradually fizzle out overnight form north to south as winds shift from being northerly to southerly by Saturday morning.

For areas outside of the advisory, a dusting to upwards of 2 inches of snow fell earlier Friday evening.