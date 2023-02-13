What was that? Chain of lights appear in night sky over Western New York

Around 8 p.m. EST Monday evening a chain of lights appeared in the night sky over Western New York. Here's what those were.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nope, this was not a comet, meteor shower, or alien shapeship. The chain of lights that appeared in the night sky over Buffalo Monday evening was the Starlink.

The Starlink passed over Western New York Monday night around 8 p.m. EST. Starlink is a chain of satellites, also known as a "satellite constellation," that reside in low-Earth orbit in outer space. A product of SpaceX, these have been launched and placed into orbit since 2019. The Starlink satellite system provides worldwide, broadband internet services.