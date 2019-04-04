A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany county from midnight Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.

A brief period of freezing rain may lead to ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch during that time. Roads and sidewalks will be slippery Friday morning. Plan on taking some extra time for the morning commute.

Plan ahead and track the precipitation as it moves closer with the Storm Team 2 radar.

A few slick spots are possible elsewhere as rain starts Friday morning, but there shouldn't be any travel issues in the Buffalo metro area.

Temperatures will rise later Friday morning allowing the ice to melt. Periods of rain are expected through Friday afternoon for all of Western New York.