Winter Weather Advisories issued for Western New York

Mother Nature's way of reminding us that it's still winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an unusually mild December with a meager amount of snow, we are expecting a bit of a different pattern to start the new year.

A cold front has slowly made its way through Western New York, as of Saturday afternoon, and this opens the doors for the cold air to start flowing into the region.

A set of Winter Weather Advisories has been issued for our region. Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming, and Genesee Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday and lasting until 6 p.m. Sunday.

This includes communities such as Lockport, Kenmore, Alden, Elma, West Seneca, Kent, LeRoy, Batavia, Derby, Castile, and Pembroke.

The other Winter Weather Advisory is for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties from 12 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday. This includes areas such as Sinclairville, Jamestown, Randolph, Belfast, Machias, Olean, Allegany, Alfred, Cuba, Friendship, Angelica, Gerry, and Salamanca.

Winter Weather Advisory for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans Counties goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday.



Biggest concern is potential for mixed precipitation that could lead to some ice buildup and then the snow. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/qQYrMniiil — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) January 1, 2022

The primary concern for the areas mentioned above is the potential for some mixed precipitation on Saturday evening. There may be some ice buildup on some colder surfaces like bridges, overpasses, ramps, cars, and driveways. So be extra careful if you're headed out on Saturday evening, especially if you will be walking/driving on untreated surfaces.

Once the colder air settles in, this will change over to snow, and about 2 to 4 inches of snow can be expected through Sunday afternoon. Areas in the Southern Tier can expect slightly lower snow totals, which will be ranging between 1 to 2 inches.

Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties too! Goes into effect at 12 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. Sunday.



Snow totals will be lower in the S. Tier. But the chance for mixed precipitation is the bigger concern! @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/DAYzuBRgGv — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) January 1, 2022