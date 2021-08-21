What Western New Yorkers should know about Hurricane Henri

Tropical storm impacts will not be felt in this part of the state, unless you count humidity as one.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forecast-wise, Hurricane Henri will have little to no impact this far west across New York State. But downstate, there is a State of Emergency in place as the storm nears landfall Sunday.

Hurricane Henri is set to make landfall early Sunday afternoon along coastal New England as a strong tropical storm. Tropical storm force winds of 70 mph, a potential storm surge between one to five feet, and tornadoes are all possible from Cape May, New Jersey, up to Boston, Massachusetts. Torrential tropical rainfall could also cause widespread flash flooding with regions receiving up to 7 inches of rain over the next 48 hours.

Just one of these tropical impacts alone could be devastating to this area of the country, let alone all of them. Widespread power outages and structure damage from wind and water are serious possibilities. This will inevitably be a historic storm for the region.

But while this is a major weather system moving into the Northeast, Buffalo will barely feel a thing. This doesn't mean our local forecast won't be influenced by this incoming tropical system though. Henri's circulation is large enough that it could have a minor influence on central and even Western New York's forecast Sunday night and Monday.

As of Saturday evening, the tropical track of hurricane Henri from the National Hurricane Center has landfall at 2 p.m. Sunday somewhere along coastal New England. Once this system makes landfall, it will weaken considerably and become less organized through Tuesday.

As this happens, it's possible some of Henri's far outer bands could travel across New York State. But this would only amount to extra cloud cover and a couple showers and storms Sunday night and Monday for Western New York.