Cuomo declares a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Henri heading toward NY

The governor declared the State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Henri.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday afternoon gave an update on storms heading to New York State.

The governor declared the State of Emergency for Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Albany, Montgomery, Schenectady, Saratoga, and contiguous counties as Hurricane Henri threatens to make landfall in Long Island on Sunday.

Cuomo activated 500 National Guard troops for deployment to Long Island and the Hudson Valley region to help localities with storm response efforts, including 11 high axle trucks and 14 military Humvees.

The New York State Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Sunday morning with staff from multiple State agencies coordinating emergency response activities throughout the duration of the weather event and its aftermath.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Office of Fire Prevention and Control also activated its Fire Operations Center to coordinate requests for assistance and deployment of fire service assets via the State Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid Plan.

Governor Cuomo also urged outdoor enthusiasts in the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island regions to use caution this weekend and strongly reconsider visiting state parks and beaches with the approach of Hurricane Henri.

"New Yorkers are no strangers to the damage that is possible after dealing with a hurricane. We experienced it with Superstorm Sandy, and Henri is set to be that level of storm," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.