WNY winter storm: The latest on the lake effect snow event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is the latest information you need to know about what will be a memorable and potentially historic winter storm for Western New York.

For Buffalo, the lake effect event will begin Thursday evening when an area of snow lifts through off the lake and paves the way for the prominent lake effect band to develop in its wake.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie County began at 7 p.m. Thursday and goes until 1 p.m. Sunday as this band of lake effect will linger over the region that long.

The heaviest snow, though, for the city and greater Buffalo area will fall Thursday night into Friday morning when snowfall rates could range between 2 to 4 inches an hour. There could easily be a foot of snow on the ground for regions directly under the lake effect band. By the end of the lake effect event, with snow showers continuing off and on through early Sunday, there could be 2 to 3 feet of snow on the ground here.

For the Southtowns, this lake effect band that will be in Buffalo could also be large enough to extend as far south as Hamburg and Brant. The Southowns also picked up around 3 to 5 inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday, upwards of a foot for the hills of southern Erie County.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday and goes until 1 a.m. Saturday with additional snow accumulations reaching up 2 to 3 feet.

And as the snow moves out of southern Erie County and the Southtowns, it will lift north and arrive in Niagara Falls.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning begins at 7 a.m. Saturday and goes until 7 a.m. Sunday for Niagara County, with a Winter Weather Advisory for Orleans County for the same timeframe. Saturday the lake effect band will shift north and could bring 5 to 12 inches of snow to the Northtowns and Niagara and Orleans County.

But this band will dive back south into Sunday, and fizzle out as it does. a few lake snow showers are still in the forecast for Sunday, but with more northwesterly flow over the lake instead of southwesterly, the snow showers will loose their intensity event will begin to end.

As for the Southern Tier, a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties goes until 10 p.m. Thursday. The event is nearly over for the Southern Tier this time around, after lake snow showers brought 5 to 12 inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This region though could be just clipped by the lake effect Friday night, bringing a few more inches of snow.