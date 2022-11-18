Potential record snow measured in Orchard Park on Friday

Orchard Park could take the cake for the most snow that has fallen in a single day in New York State.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This will inevitably be a historic lake effect snow storm for Western New York and could even make the statewide record books.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, 66 inches of snow had fallen in Orchard Park, New York since the start of the lake effect event.

If most of that fell past midnight Thursday night into Friday, that could be the new record snow to fall within a single 24-hour period in the state of New York. The record in question was set in Camden, New York in 1966 with 50 inches of snow in 24 hours.

So this is an unofficial record that the New York State climatology office will review over the next few days.

Welp, make that 66 inches for a storm total snowfall in OP! This record is looking like it’ll be ours. 😏 @WGRZ #StormTeam2 https://t.co/WzZ7DVdBzE — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) November 19, 2022