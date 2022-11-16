How will the lake effect snow storm impact Sunday's Bills game?

A lake effect snow storm forecasted for WNY could have an impact on the Bills game. For now, the game is still on as scheduled.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled.

The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County that is expected to begin hitting late Thursday through Sunday morning. Upwards of one to two feet of snow have been forecast.

There is precedent, based on the potential impact, to change either the start time or location of the game.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at a press conference Wednesday he has not been informed of any contingencies, and the plan is to play at 1:00 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park. He did say they have looked at options to help players get to practice Friday, and the team hotel in downtown Buffalo Saturday night.

An NFL spokesperson gave the following statement to 2-On-Your-Side's Adam Benigni.