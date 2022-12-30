State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents

The effort was organized by the state's Department of Transportation. They brought shovels, snow blowers, and other equipment to help clear out the snow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm.

It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.

"It's starting to warm up, things are starting to melt down," Richard Fontana, special assistant with the state's Department of Transportation, told 2 On Your Side on Friday.

"But that leads to ice, and some people are still afraid to come out of their homes, so we're here to help seniors and residents across Schiller Park and across Genesee Street to get people out of their homes to get the things they need."

The effort was led by state employee volunteers from parks, the DOT, and several other agencies to get out and help local neighborhoods. They brought shovels, snow blowers and other equipment to help clear out the snow.