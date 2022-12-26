Getzville neighbors help during medical emergency

In some of the hardest-hit areas, there is no time to waste and neighbors came together to act quickly to save lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — The Getzville Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a person suffering a medical emergency at their home. It would have been impossible for them to get to the hospital, if not for a group of good neighbors.

On Monday, we heard from Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and he says the priority for plowing is for life and safety. Teams are strategically clearing roads to open up hospital routes and to transport people with medical emergencies.

In some of the hardest-hit areas, there is no time to waste and neighbors came together to act quickly to save lives.

The Getzville volunteer firefighters said a resident of Forestview Drive suffered a medical emergency in their house and needed to get to a hospital immediately and there was so much snow an ambulance couldn't get through.

The firefighters got to the person, and rendered aid meanwhile dozens of neighbors came out with snowblowers and shovels to clear a path to an ambulance waiting at the end of the street. firefighters used a sled to get the patient down to the ambulance and the person was taken to the hospital.

Just one of the many examples of Western New Yorkers coming together to help during the blizzard of 2022.

If you know of more stories of neighbors helping neighbors, let us know so we can share those stories.