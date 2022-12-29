Bills Mafia members help with shoveling out homes in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Bills Mafia on Thursday were at the Delavan Grider Community Center helping shovel out homes.
The group brought shovels, snow blowers, and anything else they could use to help out their neighbors. While it might seem like a simple task, some people 2 On Your Side spoke to said without the helping hands, they may not have been able to clear the snow.
Those people helping shovel driveways on Thursday afternoon said that Buffalo is a resilient community and that it was a no-brainer to go out and help people after the blizzard hampered people across Western New York.
RELATED VIDEO: