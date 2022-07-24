Eyes 2 the sky: Severe weather is possible today in Western New York

The ingredients are in place for some strong to even severe storms to develop.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What an active close to the weekend that we have headed our way. All that heat and humidity are two of the key ingredients for thunderstorms to develop and we are monitoring radar very closely for the possibility of that later this afternoon and evening.

The first "heads up" for today is the Storm Prediction Center's Convective Outlook. They have placed all of Western New York at an enhanced risk of severe weather today. What does that mean?

The enhanced risk means that numerous thunderstorms can be expected along with strong (and potentially damaging) winds, hail that could be as large as 1", and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Our prime window of opportunity for severe weather begins around 4 p.m. this afternoon but really peaks as we get to about 6 p.m. in the Southern Tier. Everyone will be under the potential for strong storms tonight after sunset.

We have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties until 10 p.m. Sunday. As previously mentioned, these storms could become severe, especially in these areas where flooding may also be a concern. Severe thunderstorms typically include gusty winds, heavy rain, and also the potential for hail too.

Just because Buffalo and areas north are not included in this doesn't mean we are in the clear. Everyone can expect some wet weather tonight with varying degrees of intensity.

The final weather "heads up" we are tracking today is the Heat Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties until 7 p.m. Heat index values could reach the mid to upper 90s. However, with the cloud cover that has been locked in place today, this may expire early. Don't discount this advisory though, take precautions if you're spending extended periods of time outdoors.

