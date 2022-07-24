Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's 'A Concert for Healing' moves to Kleinhans Music Hall due to weather

The concert will still take place at 4:00 p.m. The event remains free and open to the public.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A concert to help the community heal and to honor the victims of the Tops mass shooting is being moved indoors due to expected bad weather Sunday afternoon.

"A Concert for Healing" was planned for 4:00 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion on Jefferson Avenue, but the BPO announced Sunday morning that the performance will instead be held indoors at Kleinhans Music Hall. The show time remains the same (lobby doors open at 2:30 p.m.).

The event is still free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required.

**UPDATE** While we had hoped the weather would cooperate, the BPO has made the difficult decision to move the location of A Concert for Healing, originally scheduled at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, to Kleinhans Music Hall. pic.twitter.com/cChB6ELD4R — BuffaloPhilharmonicOrchestra (@BPOrchestra) July 24, 2022

"Our orchestra is coming with great anticipation and great respect and still tremendous grief," said Maestro JoAnn Falletta. "The best thing we can do is offer music as a comfort because it does help."

The musical performance is a way to pay tribute to those who were killed in a racist attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.