Canal Fest evening concert and fireworks canceled due to weather

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Canal Fest of the Tonawandas announced Sunday that its fireworks and evening concert is being canceled tonight because of the potential for severe weather.

The festival said food vendors and the Arts & Crafts Show will remain open until 5:00 p.m. and the amusement rides are scheduled to close at 10:00 p.m., of course, weather permitting.