Pavement project prompts lane, ramp closures over 5 days in Town of Tonawanda

A pavement project will prompt Colvin Boulevard lane closures Thursday in the Town of Tonawanda. Ramps along 290 West will be closed over the weekend.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Colvin Boulevard pavement project will prompt lane closures starting Thursday morning in the Town of Tonawanda.

Colvin Boulevard's southbound left and center lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a New York State Department of Transportation project. The impacted area runs from I-290 to Young Street.

Starting Friday at 7 p.m., Colvin Boulevard's southbound on and off ramps at 290 West will be closed. They will reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

Motorists are being advised that extra time might be needed over the five-day span during regular travel the area, because of the project. The ramps at Delaware and Elmwood avenues are also options.