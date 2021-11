Erie County Sheriff's to hold several car seat safety check events for remainder of 2021

The dates and times are subject to change. You do not need to pre-register for the event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office will be holding several child car seat safety checks through the end of the year.

Here is a complete list of the 2021 safety events:

November 20, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Clarence Center Fire Hall, 9415 Clarence Center Road

November 20, 10 a.m. – noon, Wales Community Center, 6387 Olean Road (Rte.16)

December 4, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., East Amherst Fire Hall, 9100 Transit Road

December 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Millgrove Fire Dept., 11621 Genesee Street, Alden

December 11, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., East Aurora Fire Dept., 33 Center Street, East Aurora

December 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Grand Island Fire Dept., 2275 Baseline Road