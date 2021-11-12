Buffalo bus route parking regulations go into effect November 15

Starting at 1:30 AM Monday, the parking ban will be in effect until 7 AM each day through April 1, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is that time of year. The City of Buffalo announced Friday its winter parking regulations for bus routes takes effect at 1:30 AM, this Monday November 15.

The ban will be in effect every day from 1:30 a.m. to 7 a.m until through April 1, 2022. Residents who live or work along bus routes are asked to follow posted restrictions, which range from routes where parking is prohibited at all times, to routes with parking on one side of the street only.

The City's Division of Parking Enforcement also announced it is reactivating posted 9 AM - 4 PM parking restrictions on city side streets. Those rules had been suspended during the height of the pandemic to accommodate the many residents who were either working or learning from home.