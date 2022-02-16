Could an 800-foot long pedestrian suspension bridge work at Canalside?

Advocates say a suspension bridge idea could be used in Niagara Falls as well.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There might be a new, elevated element of the Buffalo Skyline if an idea from a preservationist group takes hold.

Imagine being perched at 130 feet high on an 800-foot long pedestrian suspension bridge. You could walk from the vicinity of a redeveloped DL&W terminal, and go across Canalside and the river, to a grain elevator on the other side. There would be stairs or an elevator to take you up and down from that bridge.

It's an idea Tim Tielman of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo says he's already pitched to regional powers that be.

"Generally, the concept enthusiastically received," Tielman said. "You know, details to work out everything. But we feel it's really important to get these ideas out there."

But is this idea too much out "there" at this point. 2 On Your Side is checking for any response from U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, who wants to see more parkland near the historic lighthouse and Coast Guard base.

But Empire State Development, which wants to further develop those Outer Harbor acres, which Tielman says this bridge would provide greater walker access to, released this statement:

"Connecting Canalside to the Outer Harbor is a goal of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation. We look forward to seeing more information about the idea of a suspension bridge," Empire State Development said.

But would it work here with our strong winds and harsh weather off Lake Erie?

2 On Your Side spoke with the potential bridge-builder who proudly points to their new suspension bridge in Tennessee's Smokey Mountains area and another project. Todd Domeck owns Experiential Resources, which is based in Hawaii.

We asked, does this bridge hold up with abruptly changing weather conditions like that?

"Of course, yeah," Domeck replied. "So we design for the conditions that are present in the area."

He added they are planning another suspension bridge in rough terrain and climate.

"In a similar condition in Alaska that has rime ice (supercooled water droplets freezing on surfaces) and significant snow and high winds," he said.

And to clarify on suspension bridges, Domeck says this is definitely not like a swaying bridge over a river chasm seen in an adventure movie set in the jungle somewhere. He says obviously it's built with steel and cables and anchored in concrete connections, where the access stairs are located.

"It's a wide large platform," he said. "It doesn't move a lot. It's got a little bit of movement to it, and that's a design consideration as well."

Domeck projects the cost for this pedestrian bridge at $3 million to 4 million with more for lights or other installations.

Tim Tielman says if this experimental idea works at Canalside, it may be pitched as well for Niagara Falls. Of course, there would have to be buy-in from New York State Parks and the Canadian government.