Traffic information for Bills home game this Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's Sheriff John Garcia announces traffic patterns for this Sunday's home game.

Sheriff Garcia urges all guests to review Highmark Stadium maps to locate the best lot to park in and to choose the most appropriate gate to enter.

If you are taking Abbott Road, the section of the stadium will be closed to north and southbound traffic starting at 8 a.m. That section of the road will remain closed until the game is over.

For campers, buses, and limos, Lots 2 and 3 will be accessible from Route 20a. Lots 4 and 6 will also be accessible from Route 20a.

Following after the game Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be opened as a two-lane. One-way traffic will head eastbound, and vehicles west of the Fieldhouse can only travel westbound.

The stadium lots will begin to open at 9 a.m., drivers are asked not to park to close to the roadways to ensure pedestrian safety.

For a map of the stadium and parking lots, please visit: https://www.buffalobills.com/stadium/