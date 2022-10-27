New renderings released for future Buffalo Bills stadium

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills shared new renderings of the future stadium that will be located across Abbott Road from their current one.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fans are now able to get another look at what the new Bills Stadium may look like.

The new stadium features an updated exterior look that "highlights the team's desire for a visual identity that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo, while also delivering a modern appearance," according to the announcement.

In the renderings of the inside bowl, the 60,000 plus seats and a partial canopy roof can be seen. This partial roof would help provide some protection for the weather.

The renderings were created by Legends and stadium architectural firm Populous. The current plan is to have the new stadium complete by the 2026 season.

See the renderings below:

Last week, the Buffalo Bills have released hundreds of pages of documents related to the new stadium.

Those documents, including archeological studies, environmental reviews, traffic assessments, demolition plans, and more have been published to the Buffalo Bills SEQR website.

A public meeting regarding the new stadium has been scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Erie County, New York State and the Buffalo Bills reached another extension to hammer out a final stadium agreement.

Part of the continued negotiations involve a community benefits agreement, which will lay out how the Bills will invest in Western New York.

Last week, advocates from several community groups were at the site of the old Rockpile in the Fruit Belt calling on the Bills ownership to make those investments.