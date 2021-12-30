Town of Tonawanda parking ban will take effect in January

The overnight winter parking ban will officially take effect on January 2 at 2:01 a.m.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The overnight winter parking ban in the Town of Tonawanda will officially take effect this weekend.

The parking ban was previously extended three separate times due to the mild winter weather Western New York has been experiencing. According to Town of Tonawanda Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger, the parking ban will not have a fourth extension.

The ban will officially take effect on January 2 at 2:01 a.m.

In a release to 2 On Your Side Emminger said in part, "We all know the snow will be arriving sooner, rather than later, at this point. Therefore the overnight parking ban in the town, which has been put 'on hold' for the past two months, will go into effect next week in the Town of Tonawanda."